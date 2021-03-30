Fall date announced for 2021 Covered Bridge Days festival

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Covered Bridge Days Festival has been moved to the fall due to needed repairs.

Covered Bridge Days will be presented Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a press release from the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

Event organizers said the date change is due to repairs on the E. Elk Avenue Bridge and the closure of Edward’s Island Park through June.

“Although we had hoped to present Covered Bridge Days in June this year, as we know people are ready to be outside and return to some normalcy, we feel the impact from construction to our festival site isn’t a total loss for 2021’s Covered Bridge Days,” the release said. “We feel very positive that moving this event to the fall will have plenty of benefits, as cooler outdoor temperatures will allow attendees to enjoy the array of activities that will take place during this festival.”

Arts & Crafts vendor applications are now being accepted under the Parks and Recreation tab of the City’s website.