Fall break camps offering to keep kids entertained, supervised for week off

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Memorial Park Community Center and Kingsport Parks and Recreation have registration open now for fall break camps.

Both are offering days packed with activities for kids aged 6 – 12 during Kingsport City School’s and Johnson City School’s Fall Breaks Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 5.

“Not every parent is able to get off for the whole week of fall break,” said Krista Buchanan, a recreation worker at Memorial Park. “It’s somewhere that they can send their kids that has them being active and doing things rather than sitting at home.”

Buchanan said they try to keep kids busy with crafts, sports, movies and swimming.

Johnson City kids will also need to bring a bathing suit every day, and children in Kingsport will need one on Friday, Oct. 15.

“We play a bunch of group games, a bunch of group activities, board games, arts, crafts, video games — weather permitting; if it’s nasty weather, we may bring in a couple of video game systems,” said Travis Sensabaugh, the program administrator with Kingsport Parks and Recreation.

Both camps require students to bring their own lunches and snacks.

Kingsport’s camp will be held at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex located at 301 Louis St. daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is open to both Kingsport residents and non-residents. The fee is $30 for city residents and $50 for non-residents. To register click here or head to V.O. Dobbins Park in person. For more information call (423) 224-2489.

Johnson City’s camp is at the MPCC located at 510 Bert St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Registration is open through Friday, Oct. 8 and costs $50 per child. Early drop-off (7:30 a.m.) and late pick-up (5:15 p.m.) are available for an extra $10. To register click here. For more information call (423) 434-5749.