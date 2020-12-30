Fall Branch VFD warns community of phone scam claiming to collect donations for department

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department is warning the public of a phone scam asking for false donations.

According to a release from Fall Branch VFD, the department has received reports of callers soliciting donations over the phone for the fire department.

Fall Branch VFD is not certain if the callers are claiming to be a part of the department or if they claim to represent volunteer firefighters in the area.

The department says they will never call to ask for donations over the phone.

Fall Branch VFD says they issue an annual newsletter and hold events for fundraising, but they have never asked for donations over the phone before and will not do so.

Anyone intending to donate to the department should do so in person or through the mail with precautions.