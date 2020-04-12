Fall Branch VFD urges caution while burning brush during stay-at-home order

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After fighting three brush fires Saturday, the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department urged Tennesseans to obtain the correct burn permits and use caution when burning brush during high winds.

On Saturday morning, Fall Branch VFD took to social media to show that crews had cleared the scene of a brush fire at Harmony Farms Drive.

“Crews were able to get a quick stop and minimize extension toward neighboring property,” the post said.

“While burn permits are still being issued, if you choose to burn during these high winds, please use extra caution,” the post continued.

For more information about burn permits in your area, the VFD urged communities to check with their local offices. Click HERE for more information on who to contact in your area to obtain a burn permit.