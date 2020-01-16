Fall Branch VFD gets new portable gas monitor thanks to donation

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department has gotten a brand new piece of technology to help them keep people in the region healthy.

Through the help of a $5,500 grant, the department now has a portable gas monitor.

This monitor will help firefighters quickly pinpoint the source of a gas leak, then help determine when the air is safe for breathing after any leak or structure fire.

“It is absolutely critical, not only for us as responders, to make sure that areas we are entering in to are safe for occupancy, but also to make sure that if there are homeowners that have concerns about gas leaks or anything like that in their home, we can make sure it is safe for them as well,” said Fall Branch VFD Public Information Officer Myron Hughes.

Crews expect to have the equipment ready for any future calls.