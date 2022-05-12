FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fall Branch School is set to host a barbeque fundraiser to benefit the family of a young boy killed in a Greene County double homicide.

Barbeque sandwiches, nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs and more will be sold at the Fall Branch Ball Field Concession stand during the fundraiser, which is being held by the school’s PTO. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Allen family.

The fundraiser will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and everyone is invited to come out.

7-year-old Jessie Allen who was a student at Fall Branch was killed along with his 59-year-old grandmother by a juvenile on April 25 in their Limestone home.