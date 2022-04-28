FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the Fall Branch School community continues to mourn the death of 7-year-old Jessie Allen, the principal announced that it has raised more than $5,000 in donations to cover his and his slain grandmother’s funeral.

“I want to thank all of those that have reached out to us to show their love and support for our [Fall Branch] school and community during this difficult time,” stated Principal Jim Wernke in a news release Thursday. “Our students and staff have pulled together as we remember Jessie, a wonderful boy who was full of smiles and joy.

“He made such a positive impact on our teachers and students while he was here and will always be with us in our hearts.”

In the days following the reported double homicide at a Chuckey residence that took the lives of Jessie and his grandmother, 59-year-old Sherry Cole, students drew together to craft pictures and notes for Jessie’s grandfather, Bill Cole.

“The Fall Branch School and Community is exceptional and it shows during moments like this,” Wernke stated. “I want to thank everyone who has donated to help cover the cost of the funeral and other expenses.”

Those who would like to donate should call the school at 423-348-1200. Mailed donations are also accepted by addressing it to 1061 TN-93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.