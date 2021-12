FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in Fall Branch.

Several fire departments responded to 119 Kimberly Lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, no one was hurt but the home suffered significant damage.

A fire department spokesperson was unsure of what caused the fire.

The Sulphur Springs, Gray, and Sullivan West volunteer fire department also responded.