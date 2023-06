FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A home is considered a ‘total loss’ after an early morning fire in Fall Branch on Thursday.

The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential fire early Thursday morning on Ryan Road.

Authorities told News Channel 11 there were no injuries and the Red Cross will assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.