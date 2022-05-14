FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A barbeque fundraiser was held Saturday for a local boy that was killed in a double homicide in Greene County.

The fundraiser was held at Fall Branch Elementary School and all proceeds are going to the family of 7-year-old Jessie Allen, who lost his life in a tragic event that occurred at a residence on Old Snapps Ferry Road in Limestone.

Allen and his grandmother were both killed on April 24.

People from the community came out to purchase meals as well as show their love and support.

“We’re trying to think of something we could do to help support the family and I usually cook for the concession stand for the ball games so why not do BBQ again, everybody likes a good BBQ,” said Brad Baines, a member of the fall Branch PTO.

Every dollar raised will go to the family.