Faith Promise Church spreads joy during tough times

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Tri-Cities church spent Sunday giving away free hats, shirts, and frozen treats from its Bristol campus.

Faith Promise Church is holding a “Street Event” beside Bristol Motor Speedway at the Earhart West campground this afternoon to fellowship and spread the news of a new Location coming to Bristol,TN. Event runs from 2-5pm. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/4De2KoxAHk — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) August 30, 2020

Faith Promise Church told News Channel 11 that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and the congregation wanted to give and spread love.

“You know, 2020 has been a rough year for really most of us, and hey, we just really wanted to come out and love on the community and just show them that we really, really do care and really make this a bright day for somebody right now, and we’re just really excited to be here,” said Steven Davidson, the Bristol campus pastor.

Faith’s Promise Church is expecting to launch a new campus in Bristol this upcoming January.