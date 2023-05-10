ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon, Virginia has several events planned for this year.

The farm’s biggest event is the Old Glade Tractor Summer Show happening June 15 through 17.

There will be horses, small engines, vendors, a blacksmith shop and more.

The Fairview Homestead is located at 908 Hillman Highway in Abingdon.

On May 27, the farm will host its second annual Swap Meet. It starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is $1.

They will host the Civil War Living History Weekend on July 29 and 30. Admission is $5 with kids 12 and under free. Saturday is 9 a.m. to 11 and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday is the same but will end earlier at 4 p.m.

Mike Fleenor sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss everything that’s in store for the farm’s 2023 season.