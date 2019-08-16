FAA releases preliminary report following Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- An initial report released by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed more about a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

The description in that FAA report reads, “Aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

NTSB officials arrived in Elizabethton Friday morning to investigate the crash.

NTSB investigators continue to look into the wreckage this morning following the plane crash that sent @DaleJr to the hospital. They will hold a press conference at 2pm with an update. pic.twitter.com/5ahBur3Nnq — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) August 16, 2019

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

RELATED HEADLINES