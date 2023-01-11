BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Regional Airport is experiencing delays after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic departures until 9 a.m.

The order was issued after the FAA experienced a computer failure Wednesday morning.

Kristi Haulsee with Tri-Cities Airport said that they have started to see delays due to the order.

According to the Flight Map on Tri-Cities Airport’s website, two American Airline flights to Charlotte have been delayed.

The FAA announced the pause in departures to “allow the agency time to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” a social media post from the administration stated.

