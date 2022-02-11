SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnny Shane Brown, one of the three escaped Sullivan County inmates, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service and assisting agencies on Thursday night in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Brown is currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center while he awaits extradition back to Tennessee. News Channel 11 learned on Friday that District Attorney General Barry Staubus has already requested Brown’s extradition.

“The next step is getting him back here to Tennessee to face any potential charges in addition to the escape charge,” Staubus said in an interview.

When Brown does return to Tennessee, he will face escape charges, which could carry a sentence of 1-6 years if he is incarcerated for a felony.

Staubus explained that Brown could face additional charges on top of escape, but he declined to expand on what they might be.

“I need to talk to the sheriff’s department, but we’ll begin that discussion shortly,” he said. “In the meantime, the extradition process will continue.”

The extradition process will need to first begin with an extradition hearing in North Carolina, where Brown was captured. As for a timeline on when Brown could be returned to Tennessee, Staubus admitted it is difficult to know, with a number of factors at play.

“It varies on whether the defendant opposes extradition or agrees to it,” he said. “It also depends on the court schedule in North Carolina. It shouldn’t take very long, but I don’t know. I don’t have a specific time and, again, I’m not in control of that process.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has still not confirmed the cause of death of the other two escaped inmates, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver, after allegedly robbing a North Carolina convenience store and being pursued by police early Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office first alerted the public to the escape of the inmates on Friday, but court documents indicate they could have escaped from the Sullivan County Jail as early as Thursday night through an HVAC air vent.