Extinct relative of Tennessee State wildflower discovered at Gray Fossil Site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Incredible discoveries are made every day at the Gray Fossil Site, but the most recent discovery unveiled seeds estimated to be 500 million years old and identified to be an extinct relative of the current Tennessee State Wildflower, the passionflower.

According to a release from ETSU, passionflowers were officially designated as a Tennessee state flower back in 1919 and just over one century later, paleontologists have found fossil evidence of an extinct Appalachian passion flower species, Passiflora Appalachiana, previously unknown to science.

Dr. Steven Wallace, a professor at ETSU and the Director of excavations at the Gray Fossil Site said piecing together what life was like millions of years ago is just that: small pieces of a larger puzzle.

He said bone fragments found over time help his team eventually create a bigger picture.

“The misconception is that we can pick up any bone fragment or any seed fragment and say I know what this is, but the reality of it is, there are lots of things that we have that are unidentified,” said Wallace.

Seed fragments found in the dig site over the past years were recently scanned and identified by Dr. Elizabeth Hermsen, who resides in New York and specializes in paleobotany; leading to them being connected to the flower that exists today. It’s something that sat as a mystery until identification was made.

“We recognize them as having characters somebody can probably identify, but until you get the right person to look at it, it might sit as a mystery in a drawer for a long time,” said Wallace.

Dr. Hermsen identified 13 fossil seeds of the extinct passionflower, seeds found right here in Gray. Jarod Duckworth, a lab assistant at the site told News Channel 11 every day is a great discovery and this is a perfect example.

“I don’t keep up with the plants, I’m much more of an animal guy but it’s very interesting though, I love hearing about the new things we find here,” said Duckworth.

“What makes this passionflower kind of neat is the fact that it is something we have here today. A lot of the plants and animals at Gray have this sort of flavor of Asia or someplace far away, whereas this flower’s basically like something that is here today,” said Wallace.

While Wallace’s team continues to make discoveries, he says people should appreciate the asset that the Gray Fossil Site is to this community.

“It tells us about their past, it’s not just our past, it’s their past,” he said.

The release states more than 100 different types of plants have been identified from fossil seeds and pollen at the Gray Fossil Site, though many still await detailed study. Hermsen is currently engaged in research on more of these plants, and she suspects there are more new species to be discovered.