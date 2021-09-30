Explosive device uncovered during financial fraud investigation in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – What started as an investigation into a report of financial fraud committed by a former employee of the Grandfather Moutain Highland Games led to the arrest of 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Tayoler Jr. on charges of possessing an improvised explosive device (IED).

According to a statement from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the SBI was investigating Taylor for embezzlement/ credit card fraud when the investigation uncovered an IED. Investigators did not specify where they located the IED.

The discovery of the explosive device sparked a joint investigation that included the SBI, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and local emergency services.

The statement adds that after consulting with District Attorney Seth Banks, Taylor was arrested on charges of three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Taylor is currently being held in the Avery County Jail on a secured $500,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.