BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house when the explosion occurred.

Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion as far away as Euclid Avenue, and neighbors reporting that the blast shook their houses.

Photos show debris spread across the area. Crews are now in the process of cleaning up and putting out hot spots, which required an excavator.

Photo: Wayne Barnhart

Photo: Wayne Barnhart

Photo: Wayne Barnhart



Armstrong says that crews will remain on scene for at least a few more hours to ensure the scene is under control and continue investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The explosion occurred on Booher Springs Road and fire crews are on the scene.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Police and Bristol Virginia life-saving crew responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you the latest information as it arrives.