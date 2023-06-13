BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council approved a resolution to switch the city’s destination marketing organization (DMO) from the Discover Bristol organization to the Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation, otherwise known as Explore Bristol.

According to an agenda summary from Tuesday’s meeting, the change will “designate Explore Bristol to serve as the DMO for the City, and be filed with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to be recognized by the State of Virginia.”

The council’s unanimous approval, with the exception of Vice-Mayor Becky Nave who abstained due to her employment with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, effectively makes Explore Bristol the chief liaison for tourism marketing by the city. The Explore Bristol organization will now receive city funding allocated for tourism marketing, rather than Discover Bristol.

The resolution says that making Explore Bristol the city’s DMO and filing it with the Commonwealth will “allow for partner opportunities and grant applications”.

Council members said they understand there are questions from the public surrounding the decision to transition the city’s DMO away from Discover Bristol. Councilman Michael Pollard said they’re acting in the best interest of the city and its residents.

“We need to do what’s in the best interest of the city, not necessarily what’s in the best interest of other organizations,” Pollard said. “In this case, we aren’t making a decision against anybody, we have an opportunity now that we have not had in the past.”

Mayor Neal Osborne echoed Pollard’s words, thanking Discover Bristol for its years of work with the city.

“I appreciate the years of work that we’ve received from Discover Bristol, but sometimes you just want to have a change of direction, course, correction, whatever you want to call it,” Osborne said.

“I appreciate the time that we’ve worked with Discover Bristol and all they’ve done for us, and I hope to continue working with the chamber as a whole,” Osborne added.