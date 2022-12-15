BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway.

According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s main office.

The Wes Davis Greenway trailhead is located near the announced site, and organization officials say the building will serve as a good starting point for tourists.

“We’re excited because of the amount of visitors that will be able to elevate their visit to Bristol,” Matt Bolas, executive director for Explore Bristol, said. “We can connect them with tourist attractions from Bristol Motor Speedway to The Pinnacle to The Birthplace to the Casino. There’s so much going on.”

There are plans for interactive visitor exhibits and meeting spaces in the works, and Explore Bristol leaders hope to offer it as an event venue in the future. The space’s design is railroad inspired, Explore Bristol officials said, and bears resemblance to their Virginia sister-city’s Bristol Train Station.

Bids for the building’s construction are being accepted by Explore Bristol, and a tentative construction start date is set in the spring.