Experts say ordinance might violate First Amendment rights of Ballad protesters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 reviewed hundreds of public records and spoke to First Amendment experts to find out if a recently passed Kingsport City ordinance that bans non-permitted structures from public rights of way violates the constitutional rights of Ballad Health protesters.

Four protesters, who have been camping outside of Holston Valley Medical Center for more than 220 days, were cited on Friday after refusing to comply with a violation notice from the city.

Kingsport officials have said the ordinance isn’t meant to target anyone but protesters say it violates their right to peacefully assemble.

University of Florida Media Law Professor Frank LoMonte said the government has the power to regulate the “time, place and manner of speech.”

He said elected-officials have more authority to regulate permanent structures than temporary ones but the encampment used by the Ballad protesters blurs the line.

“The First Amendment does allow people to temporarily use publicly owned property even if that interferes mildly with other people being able to do their business there,” LoMonte said. “It’s only when the interference becomes substantial so that the agency can’t function properly that the government’s authority kicks in.”

Lincoln Memorial University Constitutional Law Professor Stewart Harris said officials cannot make rules that target a specific group or message.

“If there is a document written by a city official stating that the real reason for adopting this ordinance is simply to shut down this protest then that would be, for lack of a better term, the smoking gun that enables a judge or a jury to determine that that was the intention,” Harris said. “Then even if the ordinance itself is on its face something that is constitutional, and it probably is on its face, as applied to these protestors it could still be struck down.”

LoMonte furthered, “Based on the documents that have been produced, it certainly looks like, if the protesters mounted a First Amendment challenge, they would have some ammunition to say this was really viewpoint-based.”

News Channel 11 reviewed hundreds of public records from the city of Kingsport between May 2019, when the protest began, and November 2019, when the ordinance was passed.

Emails suggest business leaders pushed for the ordinance.

July 10, 2019

Before the ordinance was explicitly mentioned in public records, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Miles Burdine expressed concern that Dani Cook would stage a protest at Fun Fest.

“Anything that you can do to prevent her from further dividing our community is appreciated,” Burdine wrote in an email to Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, Kingsport Chief of Police David Quillin, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, and others.

August 25, 2019

Former Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bob Feathers was critical of Ballad protesters in an August 25th email to Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, McCartt and Burdine.

He said, in part, “I would request that we organize a strategy to combat.”

Mayor Shull responded saying he and McCartt had recently met with Ballad leadership. In reference to the protesters, he goes on to say, “I am not opposed to speaking publicly against outside interests with dubious motives that are acting in bad faith. Fortunately I believe Ms Cook’s group of followers is relatively small and not particularly influential.”

Shull goes on to say “The city will act in a legal but assertive manner to protect our businesses.”

September 25, 2019

In a September 25th email to McCartt, Burdine and Shull with the subject line “Ballad Protest,” Feathers again argued demonstrators were causing harm to local businesses.

Feathers goes on to say, in part, “Please let me know if there is anything I can do to assist you in a no-camping ordinance.”

Shull responded saying, “I think you just said you support an anti-camping Ordinance especially if it will help us remove camping along Ravine Street.”

At the time of this email, the protest against Ballad had been going on since May on West Ravine Road.

Burdine later weighed in, saying “I also support. Let’s do this, Mayor.”

November 1, 2019-November 20, 2019

The ordinance first appeared on a Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman’s agenda on November 4th.

News Channel 11 didn’t review any emails that showed Ballad employees explicitly requesting the introduction of the ordinance, as many protesters have insinuated.

At least seven employees of the hospital system expressed their support to city officials for the ordinance via email after it was introduced.

Some expressed safety concerns due to the close proximity of the protest to the street.

“The structures are distracting to drivers resulting in multiple near misses at the crosswalk as drivers are focused on the activities around the structures and not on the roadway,” one employee said.

Another criticized the protester’s message, saying, “I and many of my coworkers are sickened at the lies that are being told by the protester out front such as our benefits and pay have been cut, babies and trauma patients are dying. Calling Our CEO the antichrist and Hilter.”

Other private citizens also emailed the BMA expressing strong support and opposition for the ordinance by specifically referencing the Ballad protest.

What’s next?

The four protesters cited so far are due in court on January 8th.

Harris said they could fight the citation by arguing the ordinance violates their First Amendment rights.

Harris said, if the city were to lose a potential lawsuit, they would have to pay the protester’s attorney’s fees and triple the cost of damages.