BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The city of Bristol, Virginia hosted an open house for citizens to talk with experts about updates being done at the Bristol Virginia Quarry Landfill.

This is the third open house since the site stopped accepting trash in September of 2022.

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said the city is on track with work that is being done at the landfill.

“We’ve installed a bunch of dual extraction wells for gas and liquid and we’ve got the installation of new regular gas wells going in too,” Osborne said. “Our next step, we’re looking at an installation of the geo membrane.”

In June, the Sidewall Odor Mitigation System became operational, which is designed to capture gas that’s escaping along the side of the landfill. An improved leachate storage and treatment system was installed to filter wastewater coming from the quarry landfill pump station. Air sampling and monitoring also began.

Osborne believes it’s important for the community to know the progress being made.

“One of my priorities, one of the city’s priorities is being as open and transparent as we can possibly be with this project, with this process, and letting people know where we stand where we’re going, where we’ve been,” Osborne said.

Bristol resident and Hope for Bristol President, Joel Kellogg, said he’s glad to see improvement. However, he wishes there was more communication with the public.

“Hope for Bristol every two weeks writes a FOIA request to the Department of Environmental Quality asking for information that should be readily available,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg said he would like to see more transparency and information on a daily basis.

“The temperature data is real-time enabled,” Kellogg said. “So, we should be able to see that online. We should be able to look up our particular monitoring network. Anybody should be able to look at that in any given time and see what the temperatures are in this landfill.”

Kellogg said he did learn information from experts at the open house.

“The city is actually investing in some very high-end monitors, which will measure parts per billion comparable to what we have in our community,” Kellogg said. “So, really excited about that.”

Kellogg made suggestions for the landfill work as well.

“We’re seeing some pretty high readings of sulfur dioxide on our air monitors,” Kellogg said. “So, we’re encouraging the city to go ahead and, please add that parameter to their system.”

Osborne said a lot of money has been spent, but they’re seeing results. He said they’re still seeking more funding for the work at the landfill.

“We had some tax increases that we had to impose,” Osborne said. “We’re still looking for state and federal monies. We recently received the $2 million that the state had previously appropriated for us. So, we are appreciative of that. We’re looking for more money to finish these projects up and carry on.”

You can find updates and submit questions about the Bristol, Virginia landfill here.