SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced Wednesday that drivers should expect delays on Boone Dam Road beginning June 27 as crews work to pave the street.

The Sullivan County Highway Department will pave the road located between Highway 75 and Minga Road, according to a release. After the road is paved, it will be striped.

Through the road work, one lane will remain open, but motorists should be aware of crew workers as they direct traffic and pave.

The project will wrap up by June 30, weather permitting.