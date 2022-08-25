BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia.

Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the backbone of the software — and payment operations for the company’s nationwide client base.

The expansion stems from a collaborative effort among InvestSWVA, Paymerang and its parent company, Virginia-based Aldrich Capital Partners. According to a news release, this partnership brings a downtown coworking space to Big Stone Gap.

CEO Nasser Chanda told News Channel 11 that he became familiarized with the Southwest Virginia region when his daughter attended UVA-Wise for a year.

“I met the people there and — great quality educations, strong, hardworking people, curious, ethical — that’s what impresses us,” Chanda said, who revealed the company collaborates with Mountain Empire and has already hired area workers to launch the expansion.

“We want Big Stone Gap and the surrounding area to become a place for investment, a place for job growth,” he said. “We also see the digital economy — Paymerang plays within the fintech space, so we’re in the digital economy. We’re creating software development jobs, cloud engineering jobs, operations jobs that are focused on automated finance departments across the country.”

The company, which enables its clients to automate their invoice approval and posting process and pay its vendors electronically with a single payment file, aims to bring competitive wages with the added job opportunities.

“We want to provide people with living wages that they can feel proud of,” Chanda said. “We want to give them work that gives them meaning, and when you do work that gives you meaning, you feel like you make a difference. Paymerang makes a difference.

“We work for municipalities, towns, government entities across the countries; we work for water districts; we work for hospitals, manufacturers — all of those customers tell us that because of Paymerang, [their] business is more efficient.”

Chanda revealed that Paymerang began in 2016 with 25 people and has since expanded to employ 225 — a number that continues to grow. A news release from the company states that Aldrich Capital Partners — which supports disruptive innovation in health care IT, fintech and application software — became its parent company in 2018.

A managing partner at Aldrich, Mirza Baig, stated in a news release that the company invested $26 million in Paymerang four years ago — its largest investment in a Virginia company at the time. In 2021, Aldrich invested another $10 million.

“We are most pleased that both Paymerang and eHealth Technologies, also a member of our portfolio, are finding success in business expansion to the Southwest Virginia region,” Baig stated. “As the entrepreneur behind the entrepreneurs, Aldrich Capital Partners is delighted to help grow companies like Paymerang, to the benefit of all stakeholders, including our friends and neighbors in Virginia’s Southwest.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R- Va.) stated in a news release from the company that the expansion will create an oasis of opportunities for those he represents.

“I applaud Paymerang for locating a hub in Big Stone Gap and providing 50 job opportunities in the area connected to the company’s Central Virginia headquarters,” Griffith said. “It will help pave the way for further economic growth in our region.”

Excitement was also voiced from a more local level, with Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson sharing his excitement for the expansion in a statement provided in a news release.

“Our mission is to connect our tradition of a positive quality of life – abundant in the arts, education and recreation – to a contemporary experience that appeals to all kinds of companies, especially entrepreneurial firms in every sector,” he said. “Paymerang will find great employees in Wise County who will thrive in Big Stone Gap’s coworking space.”

“We see this as an ecosystem,” Chanda said. “Life is always about doing more than just what is about you and yourself. It’s about giving to the broader community around you…Economic development is a big part of who we want to be.”