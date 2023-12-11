BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Travelers are one step closer to being able to catch a train to and from Bristol thanks to new federal funding.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $500,000 in federal funding will be distributed to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) to continue developing a plan to extend Amtrak service from Washington, D.C. to Bristol, Virginia.

Those on the ground in Bristol said any news about passenger rail service is good news.

“I just think we’ll see our tourism grow,” the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross told News Channel 11. “I think it will be great for business.”

The grant will help DRPT officials create a roadmap for the route, with a particular focus on the portion between the New River Valley and Bristol.

DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said the funding, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, will help flesh out plans for the route.

“Looking at what the infrastructure needs would be for the corridor, looking at potential ridership,” said DeBruhl. “This is almost the funding to develop the plan for what it takes to get us there. “

The plan will include an additional station between Roanoke, which has existing service to Washington D.C., and Lynchburg on the way to Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart, who also serves on the Commonwealth’s Passenger Rail Authority, called the funding a “huge step forward.”

“Many Bristolians, among others along the SWVA 81 corridor, have been advocating for passenger rail to return to and through Bristol for decades. The recent announcement that funds a study for the potential expansion of passenger rail to and through Bristol is a huge step forward in the decades long discussion and advocacy for our region. This study will help define the scope and cost estimates for the continuation of the Christiansburg to Bristol corridor, and that information will be critical to what comes next. I am so excited to see movement in the conversation that includes Bristol. It is time for our region to enjoy the same connectivity that is prevalent across the Commonwealth of VA.” Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

Though transit officials say we’re still years out from rail passengers moving through Bristol, leaders on both sides of the state border said they see opportunity to show more people what makes Bristol special.

“Anything that assists us with that goal whether it’s in Virginia, the Tennessee side,” said Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell. “It’s just a positive overall for the community.”

Big players in the local tourism scene said the station’s location, at the east end of downtown, makes it especially attractive.

“It’s walking distance to our museum, we’re talking a block away,” said Ross.

Luttrell said it’s not just tourists that might benefit from access to rail service.

“We really are positioned to be kind of a two-way market,” Luttrell told News Channel 11. “Being able to come downtown and hop on a train and head over to D.C. and beyond.”

A DRPT spokesperson confirmed via email there is no current timeline for the study and route plans to be complete.