Left: Ivory and her lamb (Photo: Amber Vachon). Right: Ebony and her lamb (Photo: Robyn Wilson)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Exchange Place in Kingsport is celebrating the recent births of two lambs.

The living history farm says two of its resident sheep, Ebony and Ivory, gave birth to two lambs last weekend.

This is the first time in several years that there have been new births on the farm.

Now, Exchange Place volunteers and others associated with the farm are trying to figure out what to name the new lambs. Anyone with name ideas is encouraged to call them at 423-288-6071.