Exchange Place announces return of Fall Folk Arts Festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Fall Folk Arts Festival will return to the Exchange Place living history farm this year after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The festival, which is now in its 49th year, is a celebration of the harvest season and pioneer arts and crafts with a focus on the harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm. It features apple butter and sorghum making, handmade crafts, homemade foods and baked goods, music, and more.

(Photo: Exchange Place)

Other popular features include:

Spinning and weaving with the Overmountain Weavers’ Guild

Firing up the forge in the blacksmith’s shop

Cooking in the heritage kitchen, featuring the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society and Junior Apprentices

Exchange Place officials anticipate the festival will span both sides of Orebank Road.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission will be $5. Those under the age of 12 will be admitted for free.

Those interested in volunteering or heritage vendors interested in demonstrating their craft are encouraged to call 423-288-6071 or email exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com.