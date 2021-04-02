Everything is waiting for you at Central Johnson City Alliance’s “First Friday”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Central Johnson City Alliance is hosting its monthly “First Friday” event on Friday night.

East Main St. will be closed down from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on April 2 to allow shoppers to check out deals from various local vendors.

Vendors can set their own times during that period, so some may open or close later than the set times.

The event will include deals on food, drinks and classes as well as art galleries, workshops and a chance to dress-up and take pictures with friends.

Central Johnson City Alliance President and owner of Downtown Yoga, Kim Blaine says this is important for the shops downtown, especially after a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“So we wanted to do something that was safe, that would compliment all of the other events that go on downtown and that would again support the businesses downtown,” saIe Blaine.

First Fridays are held monthly and the alliance is looking for businesses in the area to participate.