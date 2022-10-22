JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game.

Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools.

“Since it was David Crockett’s new field, it was their first game, [the] first Musket Bowl on their new field. So I guess they were trying to celebrate it,” said Daniel Boone sophomore, Tyler Smith.

At past Musket Bowl games, skydivers are part of the pre-game activities.

The skydiver was skydiving through Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, Tennessee. They said he had completed over 1500 jumps.

“The deceased was a highly experienced jumper with decades of experience to their credit and a well-respected member of the skydiving community.” said Jump TN, “The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community.”

Smith remembers the reactions for the moment the skydiver got to the ground.

“Everyone was shocked, surprised and they didn’t know what to do. There [were] people rushing over and then the police got a hold of the situation,” said Smith.

A witness, who wishes to remain anonymous out of respect for the skydiver’s family, was at the game with his family. His daughter watched first responders check the skydiver’s pulse.

“The guy checked his pulse and from his reaction – him shaking his head – it wasn’t a good sign. He either had a weak pulse or no pulse,” said the witness.

After the accident, there was a moment of silence and the decision was then made to continue with the game.

“It was determined the impact on the whole community and that witnessed and experienced the situation to try to introduce some sense of normal that we began the night as,” said Superintendent for Washington County Schools, Jerry Boyd.

Counselors will be available to the students of both high schools on Monday. The school district has not yet decided if they will continue to have skydivers at their games.

“At this point, I don’t know. It’s not unreasonable to have that response, but this is definitely unimaginable,” said Boyd.

The skydiver’s identity has not been officially released.