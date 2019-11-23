“Everyone should be sitting at the table”: Good Samaritan Ministries gives away thousands of Thanksgiving food boxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people lined up in the rain Saturday morning so they could enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week.

The Good Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Food Box” distribution started at 9 a.m. But cars were lined up hours before it began at the ministries’ annual event held at the former Johnson City Ford building on Princeton Road.

Source: Good Samaritan Ministries on Facebook

Volunteers have been working for days to pack about 3,500 food boxes filled with supplies for a Thanksgiving feast including the turkey.

“For other thirty years we’ve had this program assuring that neighbors in need have what they need for Thanksgiving,” said Aaron Murphy, Good Samaritan Ministries director.

“No one should be on the outside looking in,” he said. “Everyone should be sitting at a table. And we can provide that opportunity then we can make a difference.”

Boxes were filled with food for Thanksgiving feast inside the former Johnson City Food building. (Source: Good Samaritan Facebook)

Good Samaritan Ministries plans another food box distribution in December.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact Good Samaritan Ministries at 423-928-0288 to pre-register.