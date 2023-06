BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band Everclear will perform in Bristol later this summer.

The band, known for hits like “Father of Mine” and “Santa Monica” will play at Paramount Bristol on Friday, Aug. 18.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for Paramount members on June 13 at noon. Non-members can purchase tickets beginning on June 16 at noon.

Tickets will be sold on Paramount’s website.