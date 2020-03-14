Events continue at Sycamore Shoals State Park with ‘In Full-Knit’ expo

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals isn’t slowing down with their scheduled events. This weekend, the Overmountain Weaver’s Guild hosted “In full-knit”.

Patrons were able to stock up on yarn, purchase clothing items, and appreciate the culture and legacy surrounding the art of weaving.

“It’s a heritage art or arts system, everything from the sheering of the animal, clear through spinning the yarn, and then weaving or knitting it into a finished product, and it’s just so fun, so relaxing, and it carries on the heritage arts,” said Co-President of Overmountain Weavers Guild, Laura Whitfield.

The Overmountain Weavers Guild has assembled at Sycamore Shoals State Park today to show off their skills, exhibit their works for sale, and teach the heritage of weaving in our region. Events runs till 4 today and 3pm Sunday. Stop by and check them out! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/hEsJQ1NXGz — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 14, 2020

Leaders of the guild said they have plenty of hand sanitizer, soap, and are taking every precaution to ensure a healthy standard for visitors to the park.

The event continues Sunday (3/15) at Sycamore Shoals state park until 3 p.m.