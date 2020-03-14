Events continue at Sycamore Shoals State Park with ‘In Full-Knit’ expo

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals isn’t slowing down with their scheduled events. This weekend, the Overmountain Weaver’s Guild hosted “In full-knit”.
Patrons were able to stock up on yarn, purchase clothing items, and appreciate the culture and legacy surrounding the art of weaving.
“It’s a heritage art or arts system, everything from the sheering of the animal, clear through spinning the yarn, and then weaving or knitting it into a finished product, and it’s just so fun, so relaxing, and it carries on the heritage arts,” said Co-President of Overmountain Weavers Guild, Laura Whitfield.
Leaders of the guild said they have plenty of hand sanitizer, soap, and are taking every precaution to ensure a healthy standard for visitors to the park.
The event continues Sunday (3/15) at Sycamore Shoals state park until 3 p.m.