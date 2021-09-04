Events around the region this weekend

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of events sure to have something for everybody.

Jiggyfest

Where: Downtown Elizabethton

When: Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Washington County Tennessee Heritage Fair

Where: Historic Jonesborough

When: Friday, September 3 – Saturday, September 4

ETSU Buccaneers Football Vs. Vanderbilt

Where: Nashville

When: Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m.

ETSU Athletics BucWild Back-to-school bash

Where: ETSU campus

When: Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Appalachian Highlands Celt Festival

Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site

When: Saturday, September 4 – Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Radford Vs. Gate City High School Football

Where: Gate City High School Football stadium

When: Saturday, September 4 at 1 p.m.

Cookout with Cops

Where: Unicoi County Elementary School

When: Saturday, September 4 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss