Events around the region this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of events sure to have something for everybody.
Jiggyfest
Where: Downtown Elizabethton
When: Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
Washington County Tennessee Heritage Fair
Where: Historic Jonesborough
When: Friday, September 3 – Saturday, September 4
ETSU Buccaneers Football Vs. Vanderbilt
Where: Nashville
When: Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m.
ETSU Athletics BucWild Back-to-school bash
Where: ETSU campus
When: Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
Appalachian Highlands Celt Festival
Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site
When: Saturday, September 4 – Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Radford Vs. Gate City High School Football
Where: Gate City High School Football stadium
When: Saturday, September 4 at 1 p.m.
Cookout with Cops
Where: Unicoi County Elementary School
When: Saturday, September 4 from 12 – 4 p.m.