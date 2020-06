KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An event was held in Kingsport to encourage people to complete the 2020 Census.

It took place Wednesday afternoon at the V.O. Dobbins Complex.

Across the nation, the Census response rate stands at 61 percent.

Completing the Census can help ensure that communities like Sullivan County and Kingsport will receive adequate federal funding and services.

Another community outreach event will take place June 29 at Girls Inc. in Kingsport.