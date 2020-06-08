‘Evelyn’s law’ bill advances in Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that increases the penalties for parents or guardians who fail to report a child missing in a timely manner continues to move forward in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the measure on Monday.

The legislation requires parents and guardians to report a missing child to law enforcement within 48 hours of their disappearance. Failure to do so would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

The bill is named “Evelyn’s law” for Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing in February although authorities said she hasn’t been seen since December. The child’s body was found in March on property belonging to a family member.

The House version of the bill will now go to the Calendar and Rules Committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to address the bill Tuesday.

