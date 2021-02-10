‘Evelyn’s Law’ advances in Tennessee General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers advanced a proposal that would penalize parents who don’t report a child missing in a timely manner.

House Bill 384 and Senate Bill 327 were passed on second reading in both chambers on Wednesday.

If passed and signed into law, the proposal would create “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” named after the Sullivan County toddler who was reported missing before investigators eventually found her body on a family member’s property last year. Boswell was reported missing in February but authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December. Her body found was located in March.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, in connection with her daughter’s death.

The law would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing, if the child is 12 years or younger.

Failure to do so would be a Class A misdemeanor.

A person who falsely accuses a parent of failing to report a missing in a timely manner could be charged with making a false report as well.

Evelyn’s Law was first introduced in the General Assembly last year but the measure stalled.

The House bill will now move to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee while the Senate version will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The law would take effect July 1, 2021 if passed.