Evelyn’s Army: Facebook group joins hands to honor Evelyn Mae

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Prayer vigils ensued the day after remains were found believed to be that of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

The Facebook group Evelyn’s Army encouraged community members to honor Evelyn by gathering in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening to pray for Evelyn’s peace and for the law enforcement involved with the ongoing investigation.

Stuffed animals, flowers, and artwork made in remembrance of Evelyn piled up toward the front of the building as passersby paid their respects.

News Channel 11 spoke to a member of the group who organized the vigil, Olivia Butler, who aims to honor Evelyn by showing a community that cares.

“I just hope where ever she is that she is smiling down knowing how many people care about her and love her,” Butler said. “And that she’s not going to be forgotten.”

The creator of Evelyn’s Army, Amber Rogers, told News Channel 11 that they’ve raised hundreds of dollars to provide law enforcement with hot meals, and they have further ideas moving forward after Friday night’s discovery.

“We would eventually like to come together to donate toward a really nice memorial for Evelyn,” Rogers said. “We’ve thought of a memorial bench or a memorial garden for her because she has impacted our community greatly since day one.”

SEE ALSO: Waters, snacks and attaboys: Community support a huge encouragement to officers

Before a memorial, however, Evelyn’s Army asks for one thing: justice for Evelyn.

“That’s what we want,” Butler said. “Justice for this beautiful, beautiful child. Justice for Evelyn.”

And the impact little Evelyn Boswell has bestowed on the community? Love — no matter how big or small.

Anyone interested in learning more or making donations is encouraged to join the Evelyn’s Army Facebook group.