ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – New World Series champion and Elizabethton native Evan Carter has been invited to light the Frasier Fir tree in Elizabethton and kick off the Christmas season.

A release from Carter County Bank states Carter will return to his hometown and light the tree on Nov. 18 at 824 East Elk Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

Carter helped the Texas Rangers secure the franchise’s first World Series title as a key batter.

“Each year, our committee discusses who to invite to light the tree,” Carter County Bank President Andrew McKeehan said in the release. “We try to pick someone who has contributed to the community, and he is a shining example of Carter County and the people who live here. We are so proud of his success and can’t wait to celebrate with him.”

Carter County Bank described the tree lighting as a special, festive occasion for the community.