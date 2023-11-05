JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A few months following the purchase of the historic building, Carol and Curtis Johnston have begun to welcome guest back into the Eureka inn.

The Inn is a part of Jonesborough’s history, having been built in 1779. Town officials said they are excited to have the inn as a way to bring visitors back to the town.

“The Eureka has been at the heart of downtown Jonesborough for quite a while now,” said Cameo Waters, Director of Tourism and Main Street for the Town of Jonesborough. “So we’re just so excited to reopen it and to welcome all visitors into town and to invite them to stay here.”

The Johnstons held an open house Saturday morning, inviting the public to check out the building.

“The true value here is what we’re doing today,” said Eureka Inn Co-Owner Curtis Johnston. “The whole town is here. People came in from out of state. This is the payoff. So to me, the process was long and arduous, but the payoff is totally worth it.”

The Johnstons have rebranded the building as the “Eureka Inn and Events Center”. They said this change will help to show the public what they have to offer.

“We’re also opening it up to the community for special events,” said Eureka Inn Co-owner Carol Johnston. “The event center will be open for special dinners, baby showers, weddings, maybe church retreats, anything that people would really like to come in the community to share.”

While the building is viewed as an inn and event center to visitors, the inn plays a big part in the Johnston’s everyday life.

“It’s our home,” said Curtis.

The Johnstons live on the second floor of the inn along with their three dogs. While the Johnstons live within the building, they said they are excited to welcome guests into their home.

“And we don’t want you to feel like just a guest,” said Carol. “We want you to be welcomed into our home and we’ll pay as much attention to you as you would like. Or we can leave you alone. But who wants to do that?”

Information regarding pricing and reservations can be found on their website.