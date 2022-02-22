JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s doggone good day at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) as therapy dog Pepper celebrates her 4th birthday with students, faculty and staff.

Perhaps the most popular staff member on campus, Pepper’s birth month also marks two years that she has been with ETSU’s Public Safety’s Community Canine program. On Tuesday, the pup’s nails were decked out in the Buc’s blue and gold colors to celebrate the special occasion.



Pepper shows off her birthday party fashion — including a pink bandana and newly manicured nails. (PHOTOS: WJHL)

ETSU and Sodexo hosted Pepper’s party in front of Starbucks at the D.P. Culp Student Center, where the good girl was gifted with love, affection and plenty of head pats.



Pepper’s birthday extravaganza included tasty treats and decorations to celebrate her big 4. (PHOTO: WJHL)

“She’s just amazing in every way,” ETSU Deputy Chief Mark Tipton, who coordinated Pepper’s placement, stated in a release. “Everyone loves Pepper, especially the students. She makes you smile no matter what kind of day you are having.”

Sgt. Dreama Pullon with Birthday Pup Pepper (PHOTO: WJHL)

According to Pepper’s new handler, Sgt. Dreama Pullon, Pepper’s favorite pastime includes riding around campus in the patrol car with the window rolled down — making it easier for students to get a good view of their favorite public safety officer.

“She means so much to everybody; I mean, people not even in our community knows who Pepper is; she just brings such happiness, and honestly, just a lot of love,” Pullon said.

From all of us at News Channel 11, Happy Birthday, Pepper!