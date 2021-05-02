ETSU’s Roan Scholar Program to accept direct applications Fall 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will accept direct applications for its Roan Scholar Program in Fall 2021.

For 20 years, students have been required to be nominated by their high school to be considered for the four-year scholarship program that has expanded to more than 90 high schools in 27 counties across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

It’s remained limited to nominees from those schools, but a new policy approved by the Roan Steering Committee removed that limitation.

“Our existing nomination process has served the program well, and we enjoy working with high school counselors and administrators each fall as they identify some of their top students as Roan nominees,” said Roan Director Scott Jeffress. “But we also recognize that we’re missing some amazing students who aren’t nominated, and we’re hearing from an increasing number of students who would like the chance to be considered. This new policy makes the Roan accessible to even more outstanding students throughout the region and enhances our ability to attract and select exceptional young leaders.”

Nominations will continue as well in early August 2021 for students entering ETSU Fall 2022. Direct applicants must reside in one of the 27 qualifying counties.

