JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University, announced Friday that its Quillen College of Medicine has set up a program with a private college in Middle Tennessee to guarantee admission for some students.

According to ETSU, the admissions pathway program will guarantee acceptance to Quillen for two qualified seniors each year from the University of the South in Sewanee. If more than two students qualify, Quillen will select two who will be guaranteed acceptance, while the remainder will be assured an interview and still be considered for acceptance.

In order to qualify, Sewanee students must have a 3.6 or higher cumulative GPA and a Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) score of 508 or higher. Students will also require a letter of recommendation from the Sewanee Pre-Health Committee and must have participated in Sewanee’s Hippocrates Fellows program.

The pathways program will start with the applicants for the Quillen Class of 2028.

The University of the South (often referred to as Sewanee) is a small liberal arts institution with ties to the Episcopal Church. It is located in Franklin County, Tennessee.

“Our college is rooted in training physicians to serve in rural and primary care settings, and this pathway between Quillen and Sewanee will create more opportunity for our graduates to practice in areas served by our institutions,” Dr. Bill Block, ETSU’s vice president for Clinical Affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine, stated in a release.

Block said that as an alumnus of Sewanee, he believes there is great potential in the pathway program.

As of December 2023, four Sewanee graduates are part of the Quillen College of Medicine, and nine others have graduated from Quillen in the last five years.