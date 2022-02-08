ETSU’s Miranda Lambert concert tickets available for purchase by students Feb. 9

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) officials detailed ticket information for the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Miranda Lambert concert on April 29.

ETSU students can snag a ticket to the event for free with proof of enrollment, and students can purchase one companion ticket for $50 or $75 depending on the section choice for a total of two tickets.

Student ticket sales launch online on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., and Monday, Feb. 21 marks the deadline for all guaranteed student and companion ticket claims.

ETSU faculty and staff can purchase ticket online beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22. These tickets will be sold for $50 or $75 depending on the section choice. There will be an initial limit of two tickets available for purchase per faculty and staff member, with the ticket deadline set on Tuesday, March 1.

Information on public ticket purchases will be announced on a later date.

Student tickets will be available for purchase on Feb. 9 by CLICKING HERE.