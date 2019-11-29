ETSU’s Carter museum to showcase Clinchfield Railroad on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will showcase the former Clinchfield Railroad during its monthly Heritage Day on Saturday, November 30.

The museum’s model layouts will feature some of the equipment that once ran on the Clinchfield, including Challenger-design steam engines and colorful diesels. Memorabilia will also be on display.

The Clinchfield once ran from Elkhorn City, Kentucky to Spartanburg, South Carolina, passing through Kingsport, Johnson City, and Erwin. The railroad’s original main line and Johnson City yard were located where State of Franklin Road is today. The through line was later relocated to the east of ETSU.

(Photo courtesy of Geoff Stunkard)

The railroad’s creator, George L. Carter, donated the land that ETSU currently sits on.

The Carter Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no admission fee. It is located at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building and can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

Click here for more information about the museum.

