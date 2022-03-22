BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eagles Frances and Eugene welcomed a new eaglet to their Bluff City nest early Tuesday morning, according to chief eagle watcher Michelle France.

A post from France on the ETSU Eagle Cams Facebook page revealed the eaglet was first spotted out of its shell at 6:59 a.m. Another egg in the nest is expected to hatch within a few days.

Viewers first noticed the eggs in the Bluff City nest just over a month ago, and eagle watchers previously told News Channel 11 that eggs typically hatch 35 days after they are laid.

Over in Johnson City, watchers wait to learn the results for a naming contest for the new female eagle after Shima’s departure from the nest. The female eagle has been seen in the nest with the male, Boone.

Boone is another replacement at the nest; in 2020, male eagle Noshi disappeared from the nest that, at the time, housed Shima and two eaglets.

To stay updated with hatching happenings and eagle events, check out ETSU’s Eagle Cams webpage, which featured live views 24/7 of the nests in Johnson City and Bluff City. Eagle enthusiasts can also follow the ETSU Eagle Cams Facebook page.