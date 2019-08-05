1  of  2
ETSU Women’s Basketball Staff Hosts Bucs Experience Camp

Local

The camp featured a campus tour and a description of every-day life for student-athletes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU women’s basketball staff and players wrapped up its second camp of the season with the Bucs experience camp coming to a close on Sunday.

Aside from improving the campers skills on the court, head coach Brittney Ezell gave campers a tour of the campus, described what the life of a student-athlete looked like and how to be successful in the classroom.

Ezell hopes she was able to inspire a new generation of girls during the two-day camp.

“I hope they continue with a love for the game, I hope they aspire to be more, I hope they go back to their school to inspire somebody to be more,” Ezell said. “Our philosophy with these kids is if they want to be a woman, they’ve got to see a woman and we surrounding them with 15 remarkable women at camp. I hope they go back as upperclassmen and inspire the younger ones by trying to become a really strong young woman.”

