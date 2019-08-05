ETSU Women’s Basketball Staff Hosts Bucs Experience Camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU women’s basketball staff and players wrapped up its second camp of the season with the Bucs experience camp coming to a close on Sunday.

Aside from improving the campers skills on the court, head coach Brittney Ezell gave campers a tour of the campus, described what the life of a student-athlete looked like and how to be successful in the classroom.

Ezell hopes she was able to inspire a new generation of girls during the two-day camp.

“I hope they continue with a love for the game, I hope they aspire to be more, I hope they go back to their school to inspire somebody to be more,” Ezell said. “Our philosophy with these kids is if they want to be a woman, they’ve got to see a woman and we surrounding them with 15 remarkable women at camp. I hope they go back as upperclassmen and inspire the younger ones by trying to become a really strong young woman.”