JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For over 80 years, the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has been providing a place of worship and fellowship to local college students.

The Wesley Foundation is a United Methodist campus ministry on non-church owned and operated campuses.

The campus building at ETSU is in need of major repairs, and foundation leaders are looking to raise funds to make those updates.

The Foundation publicly launched its Capital Campaign with a chili lunch on Sunday to inform the public of the needs of the building.

“Funds raised for this campaign will go for us to put a new roof on this building,” said Caleb Frazier, Director and Campus Minister for the Wesley Foundation. “ADA-compliant restrooms, some indoor renovations, and also our student leadership house.”

The foundation is looking to raise $600,000 through the campaign. About 78% of that total has already been raised during the silent phase of the campaign.

The lunch also served as a way to bring former Wesley members back to a place they once called home.

“That’s why I’m here today is just because I want it to continue to be a place for people to come and be comfortable,” said Rachael Barnett. Barnett attended the foundation from 1997 to 1999 as an undergrad, and again as a grad student. She now serves on the Foundation’s board.

“It’s really special to see some of our alumni here over 80 years of history,” Frazier said. “It’s a remarkable thing, the many lives that have been impacted because of this place.”

For those like Barnett, the Foundation still holds a special place in their hearts even after graduation.

“It’s a special place,” Barnett said. “It means a lot to me.”

For others, the Foundation gave them a campus community.

“It’s given me community and family is a way that I was worried I wouldn’t exactly experience in college,” said ETSU senior Anthony Vaughn, who serves as the foundation’s lead intern.

Vaughn said he enjoyed seeing former and new members of the foundation joining together.

“It is very heartwarming to see current students talking with and mingling with students from years gone by,” said Vaughn. “All of us, you know, united in our love for the building, love for the activities that go on here, and wanting the Wesley to be something that continues on.”

Holston Conference Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett said having functional facilities is important to the work the foundation does.

“So for us to have the facilities and the ministries at their very best is impactful,” said Wallace-Padgett. “We are very grateful for the ministry that happens here, and it is important that this fundraiser be successful and that the Wesley Foundation be all that it can be.”

After over 80 years, many lives have been touched by the foundation’s work. Frazier said it’s heartwarming to see the generosity of the community.

“We’re overwhelmed by people’s generosity to our ministry which I think speaks to all the lives that have been changed over the years here in this place,” Frazier said.

More information on the ETSU Wesley Foundation, and it’s capital campaign, can be found on their website.