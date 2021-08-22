ETSU welcomes back students with annual Block Party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – ETSU held its annual Block party Sunday evening on its campus in Johnson City.

The party is to celebrate the return to school, while also inviting students to a plethora of organizations and campus life.

Organizers told News Channel 11 over 1,200 students came to participate in the event.

“It is incredible. One of my favorite events that we missed out on last year. We’re back and the BCM, the best ministry ever,” said Lindsey Sherwood, member of Baptist Collegiate Ministry. “Let’s go BUCS. We’re here and we’re representing campus and ETSU community. All coming together ready to kick off this semester”.

Students were able to receive free t-shirts, food, and door prizes.

Classes for the 2021-2022 academic year officially begin on Monday, August 23.