JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery.

The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear to relocate it to the Cherokee National Forest. Officials had to wait until the tranquilizer kicked in to start the relocation process.

Bear sightings first came in at 10:30 a.m., and on-campus staff escorted patients to and from their vehicles while the search for the bear was underway.

