ETSU uses grant to purchase clear face masks for Little Bucs teachers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University used grant funding to purchase clear face masks for teachers at its Little Bucs Childcare Program.

The grant from the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee provided masks for 30 teachers and graduate assistants in the Little Bucs program, which provides childcare for ETSU students.

The university says the clear masks are important because infants, toddlers, and pre-school children rely on facial cues from teachers.

Little Bucs also obtained new coloring books and stories addressing the pandemic to share with children.

“These educational materials put COVID in the child’s perspective,” said Beth Huber, on-site director for Little Bucs. “One of the important lessons deals with why it is important for people to wear masks.”

The university anticipates enrolling nearly 45 children this semester.